Morecambe to meet familiar face in FA Cup tie
Williams has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal to join from Notts County, along with his assistant, Ryan Harley, and first-team coach analyst, George Lawtey.
His first game in charge will be tomorrow’s FA Cup meeting with the Shrimps, eight days after his County players beat Ged Brannan’s team 5-0 in League Two.
Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told their website: “I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Luke recently.
“I have looked him in the eye and know that we can trust Luke to be a coach and leader who is aligned with our vision for Swansea City.
“He fits right into the mould of other talented and ambitious young managers who have succeeded here.
“I am confident our supporters will be excited by and proud of this Luke Williams-led Swansea City team.”