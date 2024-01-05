Morecambe face a swift reunion with Luke Williams after he was finally confirmed as Swansea City’s new head coach on Friday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Williams has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal to join from Notts County, along with his assistant, Ryan Harley, and first-team coach analyst, George Lawtey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Williams has left Notts County for Swansea City Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told their website: “I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Luke recently.

“I have looked him in the eye and know that we can trust Luke to be a coach and leader who is aligned with our vision for Swansea City.

“He fits right into the mould of other talented and ambitious young managers who have succeeded here.