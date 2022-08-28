Morecambe suffer heavy home defeat to MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps went into the game in a confident mood after knocking Rotherham out of the League Cup in midweek.

But two first-half goals from Will Grigg and second-half strikes from Conor Grant and Matthew Dennis gave the visitors their second win of the campaign.

The Shrimps did create chances but failed to find the net thanks largely to some fine saves from visiting keeper Jamie Cumming.

Morecambe's Arthur Gnahoua gets in a shot against MK Dons (photo: Michael Williamson)

Boss Derek Adams stuck with the side that won in midweek with new loan striker Kieran Phillips on the bench, as they looked to replicate that fine performance.

Unfortunately they struggled to reach those heights from the off and the visitors took a 17th-minute lead.

Grigg showed the instincts that made him such a hot prospect a few seasons ago with two typical striker's goals.

Daniel Harvie was the provider for both, finding space down the left and delivering low crosses into the box, which Grigg turned in from close range on both occasions after beating his marker to the ball.

Morecambe did hit back towards the close of the half and almost pulled a goal back, only for Cumming to superbly tip away a Ryan Delaney header that was heading for the right-hand corner of the goal.

Adams made a change at half-time with Phillips coming on for Jacob Bedeau.

It was a change that almost paid dividends immediately as Jensen Weir played in the Huddersfield man only for his first touch to take him away from goal allowing Cummimg to save.

Weir then fired an effort inches wide after a smart exchange of passes with Jake Taylor, and Arthur Gnahou forced a good save from the MK Dons' keeper.

But with Morecambe pushing forwards there were gaps at the back and the visitors took advantage with a third on the break when Grant produced an excellent finish on 62 minutes.

Five minutes later MK Dons added a fourth as Ousmane Fane gave the ball away on the edge of his own box and substitute Matthew Dennis took advantage of the gift to fire past Ripley.

Morecambe looked for a consolation with Weir close to a consolation but heading just wide from a Donald Love cross in injury time.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau (rep Phillips 46), Delaney (rep Cooney 78), Love, Weir, Fane (rep McLoughlin 71), Taylor, Gibson, Gnahoua (rep Mayor 89), Connolly (rep Watts 71). Subs not used: Smith, Rooney.

MK Dons: Cumming, O'Hora, Tucker, Lewington, Johnson, Grant (rep Barry 78), Devoy (rep Robson 60), Burns (rep Smith 60), Lawrence, Harvie (rep Jules 87), Grigg (rep Dennis 46). Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Oyegoke.:

Ref: S Barrott.