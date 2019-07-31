Morecambe striker Shaun Miller hails the Shrimps squad’s togetherness

Morecambe new boy Shaun Miller believes the Shrimps’ squad can show that team spirit is just as important as a big budget.

Miller, who is back at Morecambe on a season-long loan from Crewe Alexandra, looks set to be one of their key players during the club’s 13th season in the EFL.

The Shrimps go into another season fancied by many to be battling relegation but Miller believes what the Shrimps might lack in finances and attendances, they more than make up for in team spirit.

“If you haven’t a massive budget then togetherness in a massive thing,” the striker said.

“You can go out there as 11 players working for each other and it makes a massive difference if you know your mate is going to bail you out if you make a mistake.

“There’s nothing better than knowing everyone is going to fight for you.”

The club that Miller has returned to has the same manager, coaching staff ground and, in some cases, players.

However, there are differences such as training atLancaster University which everyone concerned with the Shrimps believed was one of the factors behind their improved results in the final 15 games of last season.

“With the training ground moving, that’s a massive plus for everyone,” Miller said. “The facilities at Lancaster University are top-drawer so that’s a real massive bonus for everyone.

“That would be the main difference (since he was last at Morecambe) although I haven’t trained too many times since coming in last week.

“It’s a good group of players and Jim creates a good atmosphere; hopefully we can start well on Saturday.

“It’s great to be able to come back here; I just want to give my all and hopefully chip in with the goals through the season.”

Miller’s return had been one of the pre-season rumours following Aaron Collins’ decision to turn down a new contract, Vadaine Oliver’s departure and the end of Richie Bennett’s loan spell.

Bentley had tried to land him in January but, although it took another six months before happening, Miller is delighted the move has been finalised.

He has a lot to live up to after his one season with the Shrimps yielded 16 goals, earning a move to Carlisle United before heading back to Crewe.

“It’s a nice feeling to be back here,” Miller said.

“It’s been rumbling on through pre-season; I’m glad it’s sorted and I’m delighted to be back.

“I like to think I can score all kinds of goals, that’s something I’ve got in my locker.”

Miller is one of several attackers at Bentley’s disposal going into the new season.

He is up against players including Cole Stockton, Lewis Alessandra and A-Jay Leitch-Smith with Bentley having to decide how best to deploy them.

“When I was at Morecambe last time, the formation suited me really well,” Miller said.

“Me and Devs (Jamie Devitt) had a good partnership and I haven’t played in that system since I left.

“I haven’t managed as many goals as I have in a season that I did when I was here but, hopefully, I can get back to that.

“There’s quite a few of the lads that are still here who I played with; I think the standard of the players when I was last here are similar.

“It looks like we have a good squad and I’m looking forward to getting going.”