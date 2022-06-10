Morecambe striker named in PFA's League One team of the year

The striker finished as the joint-third highest scorer in the third tier with 23 goals – and 26 in all competitions – as the Shrimps defied pre-season relegation predictions to finish 19th in the table.

There were also back-to-back player of the month awards last August and September as Stockton made the headlines: not just for the quantity of goals but the quality as well.

He scored a stunning strike at Ipswich Town on day one, an injury-time chip from inside his own half to win the match at Fleetwood Town, as well as a 45-yard turn and lob against AFC Wimbledon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton was chosen in the PFA's team of the year for League One

Stockton forms part of a three-man attacking unit in the PFA’s composite team, alongside the division’s top two scorers in Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) and Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

Seven players in the team came from sides who ended the campaign in the top six.

In all, nine different clubs are represented with only Wigan – through Keane and Jack Whatmough – and MK Dons – by way of Harry Darling and Scott Twine – the teams with more than one player selected.