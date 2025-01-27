Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says his side are in desperate need of some good fortune as they continue their quest to preserve the club’s EFL status.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Colchester United was the Shrimps’ third single-goal reverse in the last five games.

That loss, combined with Carlisle United’s win at Fleetwood Town, saw Adams’ players slip to the foot of League Two.

They are six points from safety ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bradford City with Adams once again left pondering his side’s lack of luck.

Derek Adams hopes his Morecambe players can enjoy better luck Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Having gone into the Colchester game on the back of last Thursday’s news that financial issues had left the club unable to add new faces for now, Morecambe welcomed back striker Lee Angol for the first time since the end of September.

His return was cut short by a controversial red card – which the club subsequently confirmed it would be appealing – before Colchester won the game with a fortunate goal.

Mandela Egbo’s effort took a wicked deflection off Morecambe central defender Rhys Williams before beating Harry Burgoyne.

Adams said: “We are getting knocked all the time at this moment in time and we are not getting a break.

“You can see the effort of the players, they are working ever so hard and the fans can see that.

“It’s been a very difficult week, probably my most difficult week in football, because of what has happened over the past week.

“The news that we can’t take any players in has been really difficult.

“When their goal went in, I said to Danny (Grainger, assistant manager) ‘when are we ever going to get a break?’

“At this moment in time, it looks like we are not and it is exceptionally difficult for us.

“The football club has to be able to move on but, at the moment, we are not able to do that and that has to change.”

Morecambe were expected to hear whether their appeal against Angol’s red card was successful on Monday as they prepared for the match at Bradford.

That sees the Shrimps looking to extend their good recent record against Tuesday’s hosts, having won three and drawn two of the clubs’ last five matches in all competitions.