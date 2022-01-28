Morecambe squad challenged to maintain their improved form at Accrington Stanley

After a run of one league win in 13 to close out 2021, the Shrimps have taken seven points from four League One games this month.

That has left them a point from safety as they prepare to face an Accrington side in mid-table, one with whom they drew 3-3 in September.

“We’re going for the win because we want to keep our run and our momentum going,” O’Carroll said.

Cole Stockton scored twice when Morecambe and Accrington Stanley drew in September

“We have 19 games to go this season and we know what we need in terms of points.

“We’re very focused on that as a coaching staff and as a collective: we have our target in mind of what we need to do to remain in League One next season.”

Morecambe go into tomorrow’s game on the back of last week’s win against a Wycombe Wanderers side who had been top of the table.

However, Accrington do perform well at home, where they have won seven and drawn three of 14 league games this season.

John Coleman’s players have only lost one of their last six at the Wham Stadium, during which they have taken five points against promotion chasers Sunderland, Rotherham United and MK Dons.

O’Carroll added: “They are a tough side to play against because they are aggressive and they are on the front foot against you.

“They are a threat at home and away. We watched them at Sunderland earlier in the season and they matched them everywhere, so we have to respect that.

“They have sustained themselves in the division, they know what they’re all about and they’re a good model for ourselves to look at.”