Morecambe’s players can learn lessons in victory

Morecambe begin their FA Cup campaign on Saturday with manager Jim Bentley hoping they have learned the lessons from last weekend’s win against Yeovil Town.

The Shrimps welcome FC Halifax Town to the Globe Arena, seven days on from claiming three points with a 2-1 victory over the Glovers.

It was achieved the hard way, however, as goals from A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Rhys Oates had put them 2-0 up early in the second half – and with a missed penalty for good measure.

However, that was the prelude to a last half-hour in which the visitors totally dominated.

Olefula Olomola pulled a goal back midway through the second half, setting the scene for Mark Halstead’s man-of-the-match performance.

The Shrimps’ back-up keeper, pressed into action following a thigh strain for Barry Roche, made a number of fine saves.

Most of them came from Yeovil full-back Tom James, who was their main attacking threat with a number of free-kicks from distance forcing Halstead into action.

Their dominance was reflected in the Shrimps’ substitutions with Oates and Leitch-Smith sacrificed in favour of Alex Kenyon and Steve Old, who made his return from injury in added time as Morecambe moved to three at the back.

“We looked a bit anxious when they got to 2-1,” Bentley admitted.

“You could sense the nerves coming from the crowd and you could sense it from the players.

“People might say it’s negative to take a forward off and put a midfielder on but Yeovil looked likelier to score again.

“They were on top, so we had to cover them off and Alex Kenyon did a decent job.

“Then we put three centre-halves on and ran out winners in a game that could have been a draw.

“We might not have deserved to win but we got a welcome three points.

“Yeovil are a dangerous side who are enthusiastic, went to Newport and won 6-0 so we don’t underestimate anyone.

“It was a difficult game but the important thing was that we got back to scoring ways and got an important three points.

“You could sense the relief at the end so we’ve had a chat about game management and giving away silly fouls.

“At the other end, we have to take the opportunities that come our way.”