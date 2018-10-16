Morecambe’s players are turning on the style

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley feels his side are playing some of the best football he has seen for a number of years.

Despite a growing injury list the Shrimps have overcome the odds and started to find their feet with just one defeat in the last five league games, playing some excellent football along the way.

It is a run that Bentley is hoping to continue over the next week with his side facing two home games in quick succession against Colchester and Mansfield.

He said: “I think we have been playing some great football all season but in the last few weeks we have begun to find the net regularly and at the moment we are picking up the points our play has deserved.

“There is a real spark up front at the moment with Vadaine Oliver, A-Jay Leith-Smith, Rhys Oates and Liam Mandeville all chipping in with goals and looking a real threat.

“We played well at the start of the season but too often made wrong decisions at vital moments and lost the chances we looked set to create.

“But we seem to be finding our feet now and are creating a lot of openings and when you take the chances it makes a massive difference.”

Bentley was quick to praise his back four after keeping a clean sheet at Carlisle on Saturday

He said: “I was happy with the win but delighted that we kept a clean sheet in the process.

“We rode our luck at times but there were some outstanding performances. In the main we defended really well and in many ways it was the perfect away performance. We took our chances and took the lead and managed the game from there really well.

“We only had a really young defence on Saturday with Steven Old missing but we frustrated them and didn’t switch off at all. The lads threw their bodies on the line and kept Carlisle out and we have to look to build on that now this week.

“It will be tough because Colchester and Mansfield are both big clubs with big ambitions this year and we will have to be at our best again.

“Colchester are in the play off spots and are the league’s top scorers while Mansfield are only three places above us in the league but have only lost one game so far this season.

“But we are in good form and playing some super football at times and we will look to carry that on over the two games.”