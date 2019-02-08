Morecambe’s Kevin Ellison is shortlisted for League Two’s top January goal prize

Morecambe fans can help Kevin Ellison win League Two’s ‘Goal of the Month’ award for January.

Ellison was shortlisted for his strike in Morecambe’s 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandra at the Globe Arena on January 5.

The official citation read: “His soon-to-be 40-year-old legs might be slowing down, but Ellison’s football brain is still razor sharp. Witness this intelligent, looping first-time effort up and over the Crewe defence.”

Also on the shortlist are Lincoln City’s Shay McCartan for his goal against Swindon Town and Cambridge United’s Jevani Brown following his strike against Northampton Town.

Fans can vote from 6am today until the closing date of Monday, February 11.

They can vote – and watch the shortlisted goals – by visiting www.skysports.com with the winners announced next Friday.