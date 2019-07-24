Morecambe’s final pre-season game with Accrington Stanley is moved to the Lancashire FA’s headquarters

Morecambe have announced that Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley has been moved to the Lancashire FA’s Leyland headquarters.

That match had been scheduled for the Globe Arena but has been switched in order to allow the pitch added time to recover before the season opener against Grimsby Town on August 3.

Co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “We know this is a late decision but after discussions with all concerned this afternoon it was a sensible one to make.

“We apologise to all our fans for any inconvenience caused but we have made this decision with the best interest of the football club regarding the condition of the playing surface for the forthcoming season.”

Admission prices will remain the same and any pre-purchased tickets will be valid.

However, any supporters who have already purchased tickets but are unable to attend the rearranged fixture can claim a full refund from the Morecambe club shop.