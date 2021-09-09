Morecambe publish their squad list for the 2021/22 season

As per EFL rules, clubs in Leagues One and Two can submit a list of 22 senior players, rising to 25 in the Championship.

The lists for the third and fourth tiers also exclude contracted players under the age of 21 as well as goalkeepers.

As a result, Kyle Letheren’s name isn’t published among the Morecambe squad, though Andre Da Silva Mendes is included on the list published on the EFL website.

Morecambe have announced their squad for the season

In all, the Shrimps have submitted a list of 17 senior players and seven U21s, which leaves room for any free agents should manager Stephen Robinson require reinforcements before January.

It means that Morecambe’s squad for the new season is as follows:

Senior list: Jonah Ayunga, Andre Da Silva Mendes, Ryan Delaney, Toumani Diagouraga, Courtney Duffus, Liam Gibson, Arthur Gnahoua, Shayon Harrison, Greg Leigh, Wes McDonald, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Adam Phillips, Cole Stockton, Aaron Wildig, Scott Wootton.

U21 contracted players: Jokull Andresson, Ryan Cooney, Callum Jones, Alfie McCalmont, Josh McPake, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price.