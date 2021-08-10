Morecambe players praised for their display at Ipswich Town

The Shrimps were just seconds away from a famous victory over their big-spending rivals on day one of the new season.

Two goals from Cole Stockton had them ahead until Macauley Bonne levelled two minutes into added time.

Morecambe drew their first game of the season at Ipswich Town

Robinson said afterwards: “We were organised and we were disciplined all over the pitch.

“That is something that we have worked on and, overall, I thought the performance was outstanding.

“We showed that we are a good footballing side and to get our first point at Portman Road shows you that we can play at this level, which is really encouraging.

“Although we have to be happy with the point, it feels a bit like a defeat after coming so close to three points, but that just shows how far we have come against one of the league favourites.”