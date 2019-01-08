Morecambe players must start to learn their lessons

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has again reiterated the need for his players to retain their focus.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra continued the Shrimps’ recent habit of throwing away leads late on as well as shipping goals from restarts.

Having seen A-Jay Leitch-Smith substituted during the first half at the Globe Arena on Saturday, Morecambe fell behind to a goal from the subsequent throw-in.

That habit also reared its ugly head on New Year’s Day when both of Carlisle United’s goals in their 2-0 victory also started in the same manner.

“We speak about restarts; the two goals against Carlisle were throw-ins as well,” Bentley said.

“We’ve had goals scored late in each half going right back to Exeter City when we were miles on top and gave a goal away on 41 minutes.

“That’s where leadership qualities and experience come in.

“I watched the Manchester City and Liverpool game the other day and why do the top players play at the top level?

“It’s down to their decision making and speed of thought; that’s what we’ve lacked this season and why we haven’t got a better points tally than we have.

“Exactly the same happened against Cheltenham when all Vadaine (Oliver) had to do was put it out of the ground.

“We’ve been let down with Port Vale and I don’t think we deserved to lose against Carlisle.

“We deserved the win against Cambridge United but Tranmere Rovers was a horror show in the first 45 minutes.

“If you go further back, Notts County was a game where we had a late shout for a penalty but we’re a nearly team and that’s disappointing.

“With an added one or two per cent, we could be right in the middle of the pack but we’re six points above the relegation zone.”