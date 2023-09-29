Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps head to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow, looking to build on the point gained against Swindon Town last time out.

Having only won five matches away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium during two years in League One, Morecambe have lost all three league games on the road this season.

By a quirk of fate, they travel to a Forest Green team who have lost all five of their home league matches so far.

Adam Mayor (second right) will have his fitness assessed ahead of Morecambe's trip to Forest Green Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor

Something has to give on Saturday with the Shrimps looking to climb back into the top half and Forest Green aiming to move clear of the bottom two.

“We’ve got to find a way of trying to turn our performances away from home into wins,” Adams acknowledged.

“Forest Green have got good experience in the side, as well as youthfulness, and they are a well kitted out football club from a squad point of view.”

Part of that experience comes in the guise of Troy Deeney, who joined Rovers as player-coach in mid-August.

The 35-year-old has four goals in six games so far, having scored a hat-trick at Notts County last weekend.

Having been relegated with the Shrimps at the end of last season, Rovers are third-bottom and have lost their last three.

Adams, nevertheless, believes that is indicative of how strong League Two is this year.

He said: “I think it’s a difficult division. We’ve all had difficult runs and nothing surprises me.

“You see the scorelines coming in every week and it just shows you can’t predict what will happen on a weekly basis.”

The Morecambe manager will make at least one change for tomorrow’s match.

Yann Songo’o is suspended following his red card against Swindon, though Michael Mellon is available after missing last weekend through suspension.

Adam Mayor, who has had an ankle injury of late, will have his fitness monitored before a decision is taken on his involvement.

“Adam hasn’t trained with the main squad for a while now,” Adams said.