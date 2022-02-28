Morecambe pair earn manager's praise for Ipswich Town performances

The Shrimps held an in-form Ipswich team to a 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium in the first game of Adams’ second spell in charge.

Aaron Wildig had headed Morecambe into the lead after an hour, only for Wes Burns to level late on for the visitors.

Ipswich had enjoyed the better of the chances with Carson producing a man-of-the-match performance in goal.

Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson made a number of fine saves at the weekend

He denied Sam Morsy and Tareeq Bakinson in the first half before making stops from Macauley Bonne, Bersant Celina and Janoi Donacien in the second 45 minutes.

“He made a number of very good saves in the game,” Adams said of the Morecambe keeper.

“The saves he made helped us get that point and, as everyone says, that’s what he’s there to do.”

Further forward, Fane’s first home start brought an imposing performance as the holding midfielder in front of the Morecambe defence.

A number of eye-catching tackles helped to break up the visitors’ attacks in a performance akin to those contributed by Yann Songo’o in the Shrimps’ promotion-winning season.

Adams joked: “They break up the play and give the ball away and give it to the opposition, so very similar!

“Both of them do a defensive job very well and they just have to tidy up on the opposite side but he (Fane), at times, made some unbelievable tackles.

“He played the position very well, he ran in behind defensively to cover and I was delighted with him today.”

Given the 48-hour turnaround between Adams’ arrival and his first match, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see him stick with the team and the 3-5-2 formation which had impressed at Rotherham United last midweek.

However, after a first 45 minutes in which Ipswich had much the better of play, a half-time tweak saw the introductions of Wildig and Adam Phillips, as well as a switch to a back four.

Next up is a trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday with Adams hinting at changes to his line-up.

He said: “It’s a long week and we’ll have to assess the players.

“We’re doing that. We did that Thursday and Friday, we’ll have to look at them this week and look at what formation we’re going to play going forward.

“I stuck with the same team that played the other night at Rotherham but I’m sure that we’ll make changes from that.”