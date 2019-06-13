Morecambe owners take the helm at Worcester Warriors

Morecambe FC owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring have become the joint owners of rugby union club Worcester Warriors.

They have taken charge of the Gallagher English Premiership club after the departure of former co-owner Jed McCrory, who is taking a sports development role with Redditch Borough Council.

He told Worcester’s website: “I would like to thank the exceptional fans and the community of Worcestershire, my fellow directors and all the staff, players and coaches at Worcester Warriors for the extremely enjoyable time I have had at the club.

“It is a club with enormous potential and I wish Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham all the best for a successful and prosperous future with the club.”

Whittingham added: “On behalf of all at Worcester Warriors I would like to thank Jed for his contribution to reinvigorating the club.

“He played an important part in bringing together the consortium that purchased the club last October.

“Since then Jed has brought tremendous energy and enthusiasm to the executive board and has helped to shape the vision of a club with strong links to the local community.

“We respect Jed’s decision to take up a new post working to develop sports and leisure opportunities in his local community and wish him the very best in his new venture.”

Morecambe’s owners were appointed as directors at Worcester in October last year, a move which was addressed at a fans’ forum last December.

Whittingham told those present that night: “Rugby is also a family-friendly community so we can have a conversation with a local rugby club that may allow us to use their training facility and Worcester do them a favour in return.

“The tangible benefits for us to be involved in Worcester are big and there are opportunities for the club to benefit.

“They have a team at Worcester just for fan engagement and we get the benefit from that to be more engaged with our fans.”