Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

Morecambe’s owner claims potential buyers of the club were put off by what he describes as ‘a campaign of abuse on social media’ against his family.

Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham issued a statement on Monday afternoon, saying criminal charges would be pursued against those responsible.

It comes as supporters wait to hear whether Bond Group’s sale of the club to Panjab Warriors is completed today, after it said on Friday that final terms had been agreed and a completion was intended to take place.

No update in the sale process has been given at the time of writing, nor is there any confirmation as to whether club staff have been paid the remaining two-thirds of June’s wages they were due to receive.

Whittingham said: “There has been a campaign of abuse on social media against my family members, including elderly and young – all vulnerable people, including women, who they are clearly attempting to intimidate and bully.

“In addition to reporting this to the police, they will be investigated even after the club is sold, no matter how long it takes.

“As we acquire their details, we will contact their place of work, education or associations as well as pursuing criminal charges.

“As social media and accompanying abuse against me and my family has been noticed, the individuals involved have already been responsible for putting off at least two potential buyers who do not want to be involved in a club with a section of such toxic individuals.

“These individuals serve only themselves, not the best interests of the club.”