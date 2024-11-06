Morecambe name Rob Smith as new general manager

Rob Smith has been appointed as general manager of Morecambe.

Prior to arriving at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Smith – who has a degree in Sports Coaching – spent eight years at Fleetwood Town, eventually in the role of general manager after holding various positions within the club.

Smith now moves north to join the Shrimps and undertake a similar role.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day management and growth of the club. This will involve overseeing all business activities such as matchday and non-matchday operations, commercial and hospitality, marketing, finance, and HR, and ensuring the club operates successfully and sustainably.

Rob Smith is the Shrimps' new general manager (photo: Morecambe FC)

Smith said: “I am delighted to have finally joined the Shrimps, it has been a long wait to get through the door but would like to thank the board of directors and staff for their patience.

“Morecambe FC has huge opportunities for commercial growth and development, so we need to make sure we drive revenue into the club through every possible means at our disposal. As a team, this is something we will be looking into right away.

“This is a key time for the football club and I fully believe that, by having exceptional standards across all our departments, we can ensure a memorable experience for all supporters and impact further the wider community. My key focus is to continue to bring our fans and the club together.

“If we are successful at this, we can all flourish and develop together."

Co-chairman Rod Taylor added: “We are delighted to have someone of Rob's calibre lead the football club's business management and have a fresh pair of eyes looking at everything MFC.

“We have been going through challenging times off the field, and Rob's input in this crucial role will prove vital as we steer the Club toward safer waters.”