Morecambe must stick together after going to the bottom of League Two

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley wants everyone connected with the club to pull together if they are to escape their current predicament.

Last Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Bradford City, coupled with Stevenage’s win over Grimsby Town, saw the Shrimps drop to the foot of League Two.

It’s the second time in Bentley’s eight-year reign that Morecambe have occupied bottom spot in the EFL and comes ahead of Saturday’s game at a Colchester United side sitting eighth in the table.

They face the prospect of that trip without A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who came off against Bradford with yet another hamstring injury.

“It’s hard; it’s not nice at all,” Bentley said.

“I keep saying the only way we can get out of it is sticking together and working hard.

“Last week (at Port Vale), we shot ourselves in the foot but what else can you do?

“There’s no magic wand; if anyone’s got it then great, you’re in the wrong job.

“From my point of view, we’re sticking together, working hard, taking the positives and the negatives.

“Leitch-Smith’s injury is a worry but we’ll keep battling and there’s no doom and gloom from me.

“I’ve told the players that it’s all about having the belief we can turn it around.”

If the Shrimps are to climb the table, then they have issues to address at both ends of the pitch.

Thirteen goals in as many league games highlights a lack of ruthlesness.

At the other end, they have conceded 26 goals with both of Bradford’s coming as a result of poor decision making.

Even when they did find the net, as Tom Brewitt did on Saturday, it came in the third of four added minutes.

“They are honest and hard-working,” Bentley said of his players.

“They make a couple of indifferent decisions and we seem to be paying the price.

“They hit the post, the bar, and the keeper’s save from Cole Stockton was unbelievable.

“When something does drop, it’s in the 93rd minute when there’s no chance to get another one.

“I give them a pat on the back for how they have tried to play, battle, compete and the chances we have created; they can’t do much more than that.”