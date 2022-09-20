Morecambe must build on their weekend win at Forest Green Rovers

The Shrimps clinched their first three-point haul of the campaign thanks to Farrend Rawson’s 92nd minute winner.

They will be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend against Cambridge United at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams said: “We have got a team that has shown this season how well they can play and that is what they did on Saturday.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe players beat Forest Green Rovers at the weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

“We’ve only lost four games all season, got through two rounds of the League Cup and had a good number of draws, so it was only a matter of time before the first win came.

“Now we have to build on that and keep playing to our strengths.

“There are a lot of games to play. We have to understand where we are and it is about fighting for every game to get those points.

“We’ve got some technically very good players in this group and, all in all, I’m happy with the group we’ve got.”

The league campaign takes a back seat tonight, however, as the Shrimps host Hartlepool United in their second Papa John’s Trophy group stage game (7pm).

Victory would make it two wins from two for Morecambe after beating Everton on penalties in their first match.

Adams has confirmed, however, there will be alterations to his line-up tonight.

“We will change the team about on Tuesday night,” he told the club website.

“It’s only right we do that because we’ve got a lot of fixtures to play in a short space of time.

“We’ve got players who want game time and need game time. We’ll do that on Tuesday night.

“We want to try and progress through the section but, coming off Saturday’s result against Forest Green, we’ll look at changing the squad up.

“What it does give to the ones (coming in) is a home game to play and 90 minutes.”

Hartlepool, for their part, will have Antony Sweeney in caretaker charge following the weekend departures of Paul Hartley and his assistant, Gordon Young.