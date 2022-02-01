Morecambe manager's wish ahead of Sheffield Wednesday trip

The Shrimps remained in the bottom four after their 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, leaving them a point from safety.

Robinson’s players had ended last year with a run of one victory in 13 League One games but have won two and drawn two of their last five matches.

They are back in action tonight when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday in a game that had to be rearranged following Morecambe’s appearance in round three of the FA Cup.

Morecambe defeated Sheffield Wednesday when the two sides met in August

Following that is a home game against Bolton Wanderers, fresh from their 6-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

With a number of key games to come in the next few weeks, Robinson is looking to see his side continue their progress.

He said: “Saturday wasn’t a great game at Accrington.

“There wasn’t much quality in the game with the conditions and a lively pitch making things difficult, so although we were disappointed to let a two-goal lead slip, a draw was a decent result.

“We have some huge games coming up with possibly a record-breaking league crowd ahead of us on Saturday when we play Bolton.

“These are the games we all look forward to and we have to enjoy it.

“I feel we have turned a corner and we are getting results, when we would previously have lost, and shown some real character and we need to keep that going.”