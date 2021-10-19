Morecambe manager's warning for his players ahead of Cheltenham Town trip

Robinson saw his side go down to another defeat by the odd goal on Friday night, losing 3-2 in their game at Burton Albion.

Once again, the manager was left fuming by some poor defending on the night.

Robinson said: “The difference between the two teams was that there was a nasty streak in them.

Morecambe are back in action this evening

“They won tackles, some verging on being more than what was given, but we currently don’t have that streak in us.

“We need more steel in the middle of the pitch and the back three or four in terms of a ball winner – and it is up to me to rectify that in terms of hard work and getting the team to gel.

“We work tirelessly on it, and if that can’t be worked on with the current crop of players we have, then we know what to do at Christmas.”

The Shrimps are back in action tonight when they make the journey to last season’s League Two champions, Cheltenham Town (7.45pm).

Robinson’s players go into the game as the joint second top scorers in League One but, at the same time, they are one of four teams to have conceded the most goals.

The manager added: “People tell me we are very entertaining but that isn’t acceptable when you go and lose the goals we are.

“Nobody is working to score against us, they are not great goals, and some of the individual errors are hard to justify.

“I know what we need. I know what we need to work on and I know what we need to do going forward in terms of recruitment.

“We know what we need to achieve and we can’t accept being mediocre, and there is some naivety in our play from both the young players and some of the more experienced ones too.

“It is still a work in progress and we are doing our very best to get it right.”