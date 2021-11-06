Morecambe manager's pride after FA Cup victory against Newport County AFC

Aaron Wildig’s goal, moments after coming on midway through the second half at the Mazuma Stadium, settled the repeat of last season’s League Two promotion play-off final.

While that match was played in baking temperatures at Wembley Stadium, Saturday afternoon’s rematch took place in wet and windy conditions.

It meant it was a match for artisans rather than artists with both sets of players having to roll up their respective sleeves.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

The manager said: “Conditions were incredible but that’s my favourite performance of the season.

“We defended set pieces brilliantly, the long throws in the swirling wind, and we had good performances.

“We could have been better on the ball at times but we showed we had another side and I’m really proud of them.

“We will play better football than that, we will pass the ball better and the front three will be better going forward but how hard did they work?

“If we can do that and keep improving on that, then we’ll be OK.”

Wildig’s goal ultimately settled matters but the Shrimps were also thankful for a man-of-the-match performance from keeper Jokull Andresson.

The Reading loanee made a number of crucial stops, while in front of him, skipper Anthony O’Connor and central defensive partner Scott Wootton also made key blocks.

“He (Andresson) managed the game really well and that’s the best we’ve done it,” Robinson added.

“A win was massive, just to break the losing sequence, because for all the good play, you need wins to back it up.

“Newport are a good side. There’s not much difference between the top six in League Two and the bottom half of League One.

“They have retained a lot of good players and have a very good coach in charge.”