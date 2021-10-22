Morecambe manager's message to supporters ahead of Plymouth Argyle's visit

The Shrimps welcome League One leaders Plymouth Argyle for their first home game since beating Lincoln City on September 28.

With the postponement of the match against Cambridge United a fortnight ago, it means Robinson’s players have had four consecutive away games.

All four have brought defeats with league losses at Wycombe Wanderers, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town, as well as the Papa John’s Trophy penalty reverse at Hartlepool United.

Stephen Robinson has praised the Morecambe supporters

A season of peaks and troughs was always to be expected but 12 goals conceded in those four games, and the manner in which some came about, has brought a degree of criticism.

While acknowledging recent results have been disappointing, the manager believes everything should be kept in context.

Robinson said: “If we had started with three (league) defeats, then people would say that’s what they expected.

“The reality is we knew this was going to happen and, if people were offered 18th position after 14 games, everyone would have taken it.

“We’ve now got six of the next seven games at home and the fans are going to be vitally important to us.

“They have been absolutely terrific. I live in the town and, walking around, there’s nothing but well-wishers.

“We need them massively because we have a young squad who are very, very quiet but they are human beings at the end of the day.”

In terms of tomorrow, midfield duo Alfie McCalmont (thigh) and Aaron Wildig (ankle) are doubts for the Shrimps.

Ryan McLaughlin was on the bench in midweek but should be fully fit after picking up a groin strain while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake, whom Robinson revealed a fortnight ago had twisted his ankle in training, is undertaking rehab work and is expected to be back within a week to 10 days.

Whoever plays is charged with producing a better performance than that which saw the Shrimps beaten at Cheltenham in midweek.

Robinson said: “When we lost the three games in the last block, I came away thinking we’d done really well.

“On Tuesday, I thought we did OK, which isn’t good enough to win games at this level.

“We tried to go a bit more defensive in terms of the goals we conceded but that takes away from what we do well.

“We need to get back to that. We’re good when we pass the ball, take chances and risks without leaving us too open.

“On Tuesday, we played Anthony O’Connor in central midfield where he’s played lots of times before but it didn’t help us - it was just a six out of 10 night all around.”