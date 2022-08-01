Morecambe manager satisfied with Shrewsbury Town draw

Adams handed out debuts to five of his summer signings and saw plenty of positives in the 0-0 draw.

He said: “Overall, we take a point and a clean sheet.

“I thought we played really well – and to shape – and our discipline was good because Shrewsbury are a very good side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe defender Max Melbourne closes down Shrewsbury Town's Taylor Moore Picture: Ian Lyon

“They’ve taken in a good number of players in the summer, (they have) recruited well, and I thought today, when our new recruits came in as well, they stuck to the task and put on a really good home performance.

“Getting a point today against one of the teams that want to be pushing higher up the table, it’s a good point for us.”

One of those debutants was Farrend Rawson, who took home the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award for his display in the centre of defence.

He added: “If you watch the game and you looked, there’s a lot to build on.

“There was a lot of positivity out there and there was a lot of positive play.

“We defended really well as a unit and that’s not just the back four and keeper: that’s the front two who worked tirelessly the whole 90 minutes and the midfield and the wingers.