Morecambe manager satisfied with Shrewsbury Town draw

Adams handed out debuts to five of his summer signings and saw plenty of positives in the 0-0 draw.
He said: “Overall, we take a point and a clean sheet.
“I thought we played really well – and to shape – and our discipline was good because Shrewsbury are a very good side.
“They’ve taken in a good number of players in the summer, (they have) recruited well, and I thought today, when our new recruits came in as well, they stuck to the task and put on a really good home performance.
“Getting a point today against one of the teams that want to be pushing higher up the table, it’s a good point for us.”
One of those debutants was Farrend Rawson, who took home the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award for his display in the centre of defence.
He added: “If you watch the game and you looked, there’s a lot to build on.
“There was a lot of positivity out there and there was a lot of positive play.
“We defended really well as a unit and that’s not just the back four and keeper: that’s the front two who worked tirelessly the whole 90 minutes and the midfield and the wingers.
“Collectively it was a good performance, (we) take a draw on the first day and hopefully we can build on that going into next weekend.”