Morecambe manager never expected a comfortable League One campaign

The Shrimps had made a promising start to their maiden third tier campaign with wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra in the opening 10 matches.

However, the loss to Wycombe Wanderers at the start of October heralded a run of games which saw them take one point from the next 18 on offer.

That left them outside the relegation places on goal difference with the manager’s recruitment and tactics coming under the microscope.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson oversaw a welcome three points at the weekend

However, they climbed two places in the table thanks to Saturday’s win at Fleetwood Town, going into tonight’s home game with Charlton Athletic.

Robinson said: “It was never going to be smooth.

“People told me I was crazy to take a job where I only had three contracted players but I like a challenge.

“It’s certainly been that because we’ve had to establish the club and build an infrastructure, as well as bring in a group of boys who are still trying to get to know each other and the staff.

“I wasn’t getting carried away when we beat Sheffield Wednesday, or when we drew with Ipswich Town on the opening day, but if we can stay within touching distance of the mid-table teams then that will be a sign of progress.”