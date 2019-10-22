Morecambe manager Jim Bentley wants to follow up victory at Colchester United

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his side must focus on building on Saturday’s victory at Colchester as they aim to move away from the wrong end of the table.

The Shrimps shocked this year’s Carabao Cup giantkillers with a fine performance to earn a much-needed second league win of the season that moved them off the foot of the table, much to Bentley’s delight.

Speaking after his side’s first win since August he said: “It was a really good performance and we fully deserved the win but it has gone now and we must make sure we build on it.

“We have a massive game at Stevenage this weekend and we need to produce the same level of performance and show the same grit and determination that we did on Saturday.

“It was important that we broke the run of games without a win on Saturday and often wins like that a can help turn a season around.

“I’ve seen it in the past at various levels where you break a sequence, get a win and your fortunes change. All of a sudden everyone at the club gets a lift and you start looking forward to games more.

“I have felt that performances have been pretty decent in recent weeks but we just haven’t got the results I think we have always deserved so I always felt Saturday’s result was coming.

“But the longer you go without a win the more nervous people become and you do start feeling the pressure.

“We have shot ourselves in the foot too often this season but we did the basics right on Saturday which is something we must concentrate on and I was delighted to get the clean sheet as much as anything else.

“I always think we carry a goal threat and it was great to see Cole Stockton get off the mark and hopefully he can build on that too.”