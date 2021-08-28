Morecambe manager identifies room for improvement after Sheffield Wednesday victory

Dennis Adeniran’s second-half own goal gave the Shrimps a second league victory of the season in front of a record crowd of 5,481 at the Mazuma Stadium.

It sees them 14th in the League One table going into the next match against AFC Wimbledon in a fortnight’s time after the international break.

The win snapped a three-game losing run in league and cup, though Robinson felt there was room for improvement.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson saw his side pick up another three points

He said: “It’s a strange game. I think we’ve been superb for the last three games and not got anything out of it.

“For 60 minutes we didn’t press and there were too many gaps, but we made a couple of changes and we were very good in the last 30 minutes.

“In terms of the result, it’s a fantastic result and, at the end of the day, I thought we got what we deserved.

“We defended brilliantly for 30 minutes and passed the ball better than we did in the first 60.”

The goal came moments after Robinson introduced Adam Phillips and Ryan Delaney off the bench, switching to a back three in the process.

The decision paid off with a second clean sheet of the season at home, though Wednesday did hit the woodwork twice through Jack Hunt and George Byers.

“We changed to a back three because I thought there was too much distance between the midfield and the back four,” Robinson explained.

“We were more organised and I don’t think they caused us problems with balls into the box.

“I don’t think there were many clear-cut chances, they didn’t cut us open.”