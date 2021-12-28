Morecambe manager hopes for a winning return to action against Crewe Alexandra

Covid-permitting, the Shrimps are due to host Crewe Alexandra (7.45pm) before Doncaster Rovers’ visit on Sunday.

They will be seeking a second victory in 13 league matches against a Crewe team whom they beat 3-1 in September.

That was one of four victories achieved by Morecambe in their opening 10 matches – only to win one of the next 12.

Morecambe haven't played since the draw with Fleetwood Town on December 18

Speaking after training on Boxing Day, Robinson said: “Other than the Sunderland game (5-0 defeat), when we were miles away on the night, we’ve been in every game.

“Sometimes it’s how clinical you are in the final third and, at times, we’ve been punished for mistakes.

“We know that if we play like we did at Crewe, then we can win the game on Wednesday if it goes ahead.”

That is the key phrase as, with the Shrimps having seen matches called off by Covid-19 at the start of the year, it’s inevitable that has also been the case towards the end of 2021.

Only four of 10 League One matches arranged for Boxing Day went ahead as the Omicron variant affected teams up and down the country.

Morecambe’s match at Bolton Wanderers was called off early last week, meaning they haven’t played since the goalless draw with Fleetwood Town on December 18.

Crewe are another side similarly affected, having had two-and-a-half weeks without football after their games with Gillingham and Wigan Athletic were postponed.

“We see them as big games and as opportunities to get points on the board,” Robinson said of their back-to-back home games.

“Crewe’s preparation has been affected, as has ours, so we just want to get on with the games – but it can be out of our hands.

“The players are double vaccinated. Not everybody’s had their booster and that’s their decision, we can’t make them have it.

“We’re testing every day and have one Covid case but, other than that, we’re Covid-free.

“We’re testing on the morning of games, which makes it difficult if someone starting tests positive, but it’s the same for everyone.”