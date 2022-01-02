Morecambe manager hails players' character following Doncaster Rovers win

The Shrimps ran out 4-3 winners at the Mazuma Stadium in a game where they had trailed 3-0 inside the opening half-hour.

Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Joseph Olowu looked to have the visitors well in control with Morecambe staring at back-to-back home defeats.

However, Cole Stockton scored early in the second half before three goals in 13 minutes gave Robinson’s players three points.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

Stockton’s second and Jon Obika got Morecambe on level terms before Toumani Diagouraga’s stunning strike on 86 minutes ensured victory.

Robinson said: “In one way, I’m raging with the defending, but delighted with the boys’ character.

“At half-time, I didn’t rant and rave because I felt we were passing the ball for the first time in six weeks.

“I said to them ‘Keep passing the ball, you’ll get a goal and they will crumble’ but it’s credit to the boys.

“They showed composure, we didn’t go long - but we can’t play long, we haven’t got anyone who wins headers and is physical!

“I’m delighted for them. It’s a big result and it shows we’re a good football side who can’t defend at the minute, so we have to change that to stay in this division.”

Morecambe’s defensive deficiencies were again laid bare for the 4,001 supporters in attendance.

A goalmouth scramble ended with Barlow scoring before two crosses led to goals for Gardner and Olowu.

It meant there were boos at half-time and, as the manager outlined, led to some observations sent in his direction.

“Someone shouted at me that I’m ruining the club,” Robinson revealed.

“Barring a few, the vast majority have stuck with us and I’m delighted they got their reward.

“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve had support, and it shows if you stick by players, they can surprise you.”