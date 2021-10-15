Morecambe manager eyes good news on the injury front

The Shrimps are back in action at Burton Albion tonight (7.45pm) after 10 days without competitive football as a result of the international break.

Their first season at League One level sees Morecambe sit 13th going into this evening’s match, knowing victory will put them in the top 10 for 24 hours at least.

That promising start has come despite a number of injuries, not least in the forward areas.

Jonah Ayunga has played in Morecambe's last four matches

Jonah Ayunga (knee), Jon Obika (hamstring), Courtney Duffus (thigh) and Shayon Harrison (broken toe) have all been on the treatment table for varying periods of time.

Ayunga has now featured in the last four matches after six-and-a-half weeks out, while there are promising developments concerning the other absentees.

Robinson said: “Shayon will start running on Friday.

“Jon started running this week, which is great, and we’re hoping Courtney will be able to join us in around two to three weeks.

“Either way, we’re starting to get bodies back.”

The Shrimps have also had issues defensively with full-backs Greg Leigh and Ryan McLaughlin in the wars.

Leigh has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, while McLaughlin picked up a groin strain while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

However, their absences are offset by the availability of last season’s promotion winners, Ryan Cooney and Liam Gibson.

Robinson said: “Greg has trained the last two days but, whether tonight is too soon for him, we’ll have to see.

“We’ll also see if Friday is too soon for Ryan (McLaughlin) but we don’t think it’s anything major.

“Gibbo (Gibson) has responded well to Greg coming in and Ryan (Cooney) was unfortunate to be suspended but we know what he can do.

“He’s a good player but he knows with Ryan (McLaughlin) coming in, he’s got a challenge on his hands.”

Morecambe’s last competitive outing was the Papa John’s Trophy penalty shootout defeat at Hartlepool United last midweek.

Robinson made numerous changes that night, enabling some of his returning players and youngsters to get 90 minutes under their belt.

With a lack of football last weekend, a number of those who played at Hartlepool featured for the reserves this week in order to maintain their fitness levels.

“We got game time into the boys on Tuesday,” Robinson said.

“Jonah Ayunga got another 90 minutes. Aaron Wildig, Callum Jones, Freddie (Price) all played so they got two lots of 90 minutes in a week which can only help them.”