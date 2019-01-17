Morecambe make their third January signing as Carlisle United striker joins on loan

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has added to his squad with the loan signing of Carlisle United striker Richie Bennett.

The 27-year-old has become the Shrimps’ third January signing, following fellow loanee Paul McKay and Ritchie Sutton.

He started as a youngster at Oldham Athletic before featuring for Curzon Ashton, Mossley, Ashton United and Northwich Victoria.

He then joined Barrow in the summer of 2016 before making the move to Brunton Park in the summer of 2017.

“Richie is a player we have liked for a few years,” Bentley said.

“We watched him at Northwich a few years ago and followed his progress from Barrow to Carlisle.

“He did really well at Barrow and whenever he has played against us for Carlisle has been a threat.

“He’s a good size, works hard and is good in the air. He ticks a lot of boxes for us and we look forward to working with him.”

Bentley had said earlier in the week that two strikers were on his shopping list following injuries to A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Vadaine Oliver, coupled with the departures of Jason Oswell and Garry Thompson.