Morecambe make their fourth January signing

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has made his fourth January signing with the loan arrival of Piero Mingoia.

The 27-year-old winger has joined on loan until the end of the season, following Richie Bennett, Paul McKay and Ritchie Sutton.

He meets Bentley’s need for a wide player with a striker still on the Shrimps’ shopping list.

Bentley said: “Piero is a player who has always impressed us in the past.

“He’s a good, honest, hard-working player that can create goalscoring opportunities and hopefully chip in with a few goals as well from the wide areas.”

Mingoia is in his third spell with Stanley.

He originally joined Stanley in 2012/13 on loan from Watford, and also had loan spells at Brentford, Hayes and Yeading and Boreham Wood.

He signed permanently for John Coleman’s side in 2013 and played a big part as Stanley narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to League One by one goal in the 2015/16 season.

Mingoia moved to Cambridge United for two seasons but returned to the Wham Stadium in the summer of 2018, signing a two-year deal.