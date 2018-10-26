Morecambe make midfielder signing ahead of Newport trip

Morecambe have boosted their injury-hit squad for tomorrow’s match at Newport County AFC with the signing of midfielder Florent Cuvelier.

The 26-year-old Belgian has joined the club on a three-month deal until January 25 with the Shrimps desperate for numbers in midfield.

Andy Fleming, Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon, Andrew Tutte, James Sinclair and Lamin Jagne have all sustained injuries of varying significance, hence the need for manager Jim Bentley to seek out-of-contract players.

Cuvelier has plenty of experience at Championship and League One level with clubs including Stoke City, Walsall, Peterborough United, Sheffield United, Port Vale and Burton Albion.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to have signed, it’s so nice for me to be back in the football business again and I can’t wait to get started.

“I was at Walsall for the last two years but was released in May at the end of last season. I found myself in a position where the season started in August and I was without a club, which as a professional footballer was difficult and it was the first time something like that had happened to me so it put a lot of things into perspective.

“I was with Scunthorpe during the majority of pre-season and I was confident I was going to sign there.

“In the end it didn’t happen and, as it was, it didn’t leave me much time to find a club with only a week left before the start of the season.

“The last couple of months have been extremely difficult, they’ve been a rollercoaster emotionally and I found myself delivering pizza just to get some money coming in.”

Bentley added: “Flo trained with us a couple of weeks ago and he’s a decent lad, he’s a good player with a good background.

“He’s played at higher levels above this division and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s eager to impress, he’s got a short term contract so it’s good for us as it provides cover while we have a few injuries in midfield.

“It’s good for Flo too, it’s a chance for him to get back on the pitch, playing and hopefully resurrect his career.”