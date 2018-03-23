Morecambe look to end big week at the Globe Arena on high against Lincoln

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is pleased with his side’s form as they look to complete a big seven days on a high.

Play-off chasing Lincoln are the visitors to the Globe Arena on Saturday as the Shrimps play their third game at their Westgate home this week.

They saw off Exeter 2-1 last weekend before being held to a goalless draw by Colchester on Tuesday night.

It leaves Bentley’s men nine points clear of the relegation places in 18th in League Two having reached 40 points, a milestone for any side trying to move away from trouble.

“We’re nine points clear of the bottom two with a better goal difference and we’ve still got a game in hand on most of the teams below us as well,” said the Shrimps boss.

“We’ve also pulled Yeovil into striking range as well.

“We’ve only lost three games in 2018.

“One was against Accrington who are top, one was Luton when their manager said we were the better side and they’re second and one was Mansfield which we can probably put down to tiredness.

“But they were the favourites before a ball was kicked.

“Our form’s not bad. We’ve just drawn too many games and haven’t taken the chances that have come our way.”

Morecambe not making the most of their opportunities was Bentley’s frustration again in the draw with Colchester.

“It’s probably been the story of our season, decision making in the middle to final third,” he said.

“Kevin Ellison’s our top scorer at 39 with 10 goals and if you look at everyone else in the division they’ve got goalscorers.

“Having said that defensively this season we’ve been very good.”

The Shrimps manager is likely to shuffle the pack for the game against Lincoln, who are eighth and one point shy of breaking into the coveted top seven having also reached the Checkatrade Trophy final.

“I didn’t make any changes on Tuesday night but we’ll probably make changes on Saturday,” he said.

“Lincoln didn’t have a game in midweek so we’ll have to use the squad.

“Whatever team goes out will know their jobs and hopefully put in the same endeavour and work rate and desire as what they showed on Tuesday night but hopefully get on the end of one of the opportunities we’re creating.”