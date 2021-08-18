Morecambe loanee vows to learn after Rotherham United defeat

The Shrimps’ first defeat of the campaign came on Tuesday night with a 1-0 loss against Rotherham United at the Mazuma Stadium.

Michael Smith’s goal on the hour settled matters, the striker running at the Morecambe defence and sending a 25-yard curler over Andresson.

However, speaking afterwards, Shrimps’ boss Stephen Robinson maintained the ball had been caught in the blustery wind and that got the better of the keeper.

Jokull Andresson conceded his first home league goal for Morecambe on Tuesday

Andresson also addressed the media post-match and the Reading loanee claimed the goal was an error on his part.

The 19-year-old said: “I thought it was going over the bar but you should never do that.

“You should always expect the unexpected and I’ll definitely learn from this.

“I need to watch it back but, to be fair, it had that bit of dip and it killed me.

“I know the gaffer has trust in me and it’s definitely a learning curve.”

It was an eventful night for Andresson, who was booked midway through the first half for time-wasting when taking a goal kick.

As well as proving to be the winner, Smith’s goal also ended Andresson’s perfect league record in Morecambe colours.

Taking last season’s loan appearances for the club into account, the teenager had played three league games for the Shrimps with a hat-trick of victories and clean sheets.

Nevertheless, he believed there were plenty of positives to be taken, not just from Tuesday’s defeat but also the opening week-and-a-half of the season.

“I thought everyone was excellent,” Andresson said.

“The defence, the midfield and the attackers were all really good but I thought we could have maybe tested their keeper more.

“There’s a lot of new lads here and we’re still getting to know each other, but I feel the way we’ve started the season has been excellent.”