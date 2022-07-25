Morecambe land Brighton and Hove Albion youngster on loan

Born in Warrington, Weir – son of former Everton, Rangers and Scotland defender David – began his career in the youth set-up at Wigan Athletic.

He became the youngest player in their history when, aged just 15, he featured in a Checkatrade Trophy tie against Accrington Stanley in November 2017.

The England U20 international – who has also previously played for Scotland’s U16s and U17s – made the move to Brighton in 2020.

Jensen Weir has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC

The 20-year-old has prior experience at League One level, having spent last season on loan at Cambridge United for whom he made 24 appearances before a knee injury last December ended his campaign.

He scored once, the winner against AFC Wimbledon at the end of October 2021, and featured in their 2-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium the following midweek.

Weir, who can play across midfield and also at centre-back, becomes Morecambe’s eighth signing of the summer.

“It’s really good to be here,” he said.

“I’m buzzing to get it done and I’m looking forward to the start of the season now.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to, just trying to get into the team, get as many games as I can and do as well as I can.

“I’ve played here a few times. Even when I was at Wigan in the U18s/U23s, we played here a few times and at some of the various training grounds around here, so I’m not unfamiliar with the stadium.”

Weir took part in his first training session with the squad on Monday morning and was impressed with the standard on display.

He added: “It was nice to be back playing and training, I’m enjoying it.

“The session was good, it was a really good standard and I’m looking forward to more.

“I can do a bit of everything. I can do that deeper role, I’m a midfielder so I can do the (number) four, (number) eight, those kind of roles and come deeper.