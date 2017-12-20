Morecambe Ladies 2-4 Newcastle United WFC

Morecambe Ladies returned to action after three weeks without a game but were beaten 4-2 at home to Newcastle United WFC on Sunday.

A bright start turned sour quickly for the home side, as a Newcastle forward ran on to a pass, and not being closed down, she buried the ball into the corner, beating the diving keeper to make it 1-0.

A quick response from the home side had Louise Gibbins firing wide and a goal mouth scramble could have levelled things up before Morecambe keeper Shona Wright pulled off a brilliant save from point-blank range.

Beth Fisher was unlucky to see her header from a corner saved by the ‘keeper but with 15 minutes gone the Ladies fell further behind when another shot from distance was half blocked and looped high over the ‘keeper and under the bar to make it 2-0.

Yas Swarbrick brought a fine save from the Newcastle ;keeper after a fierce shot, as Morecambe continued to make chances.

In the second half Hannah Paling fired straight at the ‘keeper having got herself into a great position, but the Ladies did pull one back when Paling sent over a high looping cross which turned into a shot, beating the flailing ‘keeper to give the home side a lifeline.

Putting the opposition on the backfoot and sensing an opportunity to get back into the game, Mel Brown brought a stop from the ‘keeper and Charlotte Higginson’s effort was put behind.

From the corner, the ‘keeper tipped the ball away, Higginson dropped onto it and with a smart turn and volley smashed the ball into the net to equalise.

However, the visitors went back into the lead when a well-struck pass beat the Morecambe defence and the runner slipped the ball past the advancing Wright and Hutton was on her toes to clear the ball off the line, only for the referee to give a penalty for a late collision by the ‘keeper on the striker.

The penalty was despatched and Newcastle were 3-2 ahead. Straight from kick-off, another run on the ‘keeper had the Newcastle striker taking a dive and she was promptly booked.

From a penetrating cross from the right, Swarbrick then turned the ball into the net, only for the linesman to rule it out for handball.

The luck seemed to be back with Newcastle as an unforced error saw the ball skid under the studs of a defender, allowing a Newcastle runner through to square the ball as the visitors extended their lead.

The Ladies pushed on but Newcastle did enough to hold out, some strong challenges and some frustration led to Mel Martin being dismissed for dissent.