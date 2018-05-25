Morecambe keeper pens new deal

Goalkeeper Barry Roche will be staying with Morecambe after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old, who joined the club from Chesterfield a decade ago, has made more than 400 appearances for the Shrimps in that time.

His last outing for the club was his man-of-the-match display at Coventry City on the final day of the season which safeguarded the Shrimps’ League Two status.

“I’m over the moon to be signing for my 11th season with the Shrimps,” he told the club’s website.

“Everyone who knows me knows how much this club means to me and I’m immensely proud of how many games I’ve played here.

“Not many people these days stay with a club for more than 10 years and I’m delighted that I’ve been offered a new deal.”

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley added: “Barry is a top goalkeeper and I’ve always said he is one of the best, if not the best, in League Two for a number of years now.

“He has been a great servant for the club and I thought he was superb last season.

“But as well as being a great goalkeeper he is a great professional and fantastic to have around the dressing room.

“He is also a great ambassador for the club at a lot of levels and I am delighted that he is on board again.”