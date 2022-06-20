Morecambe keeper Adam Smith signs one-year contract extension

The 29-year-old was offered a new deal following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season by Shrimps manager Derek Adams.

Smith made one appearance for the side last season, which came in a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at the Mazuma Stadium.

After signing on the dotted line, Smith said: “I am delighted to get it all sorted, I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club, it was a no-brainer for me.

Goalkeeper Adam Smith has penned a new one-year deal with the Shrimps (photo: Morecambe FC)

“I mentioned in my first interview that I wanted to stay at Morecambe for as long as possible, so hopefully this is the start of a long, successful journey.

“Pre-season is almost upon us and I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and hopefully build some strong friendships like I did last season, I’ve played with a couple of the new signings previously, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again.

“The fans were brilliant last season, I have seen that we have already sold a load of season tickets this year.