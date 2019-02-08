Morecambe hoping to give visitors Bury a Shake-up!

Morecambe return to action this weekend with the Shrimps looking to overturn the form guide.

Jim Bentley’s players host Bury at the Globe Arena, looking to try and increase their two-point advantage over second-bottom Macclesfield Town.

Ritchie Sutton (right) has recent experience of facing Bury (Photo: Getty Images)

It will be the Shrimps’ first competitive game in a fortnight after seeing last Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic fall victim to the freezing weather.

With that in mind, they arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackpool in midweek with goals from Rhys Oates and Kevin Ellison giving a strong Morecambe side a 2-0 win.

It sets them up for a match against a Bury side who also need the points to keep them in the promotion places.

The Shakers lie third in the League Two table after putting together a seven-match unbeaten run.

The two sides met Gigg Lane earlier in the season with the Shakers running out 3-2 winners.

One of the Morecambe camp has more recent experience of playing them, however, with Ritchie Sutton having scored against them for Tranmere Rovers in December.

The defender said: “We lost 2-1 but in truth, we should have been three or four up at half-time.

“We played really well and created a lot of chances but didn’t take them for one reason or another.”

Morecambe go into the game third-bottom of the table but a win and results elsewhere going their way could see them climb two places.

Sutton said: “We obviously take note of the results of the other teams and we can take heart from them not winning, but at the end of the day, we must just look at ourselves and make sure we do the right things to get the points we need.”