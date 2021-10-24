Morecambe goalscorer is just happy to be back on the pitch

The striker gave the Shrimps an early lead against Plymouth Argyle before the visitors to the Mazuma Stadium hit back to ensure the match ended 1-1.

Ayunga’s all-action display highlighted the encounter, ensuring he received a standing ovation when replaced by Wes McDonald late on.

However, he did admit to some mixed feelings about the overall outcome of Saturday’s game.

Jonah Ayunga scores for Morecambe against Plymouth Argyle

“I’m happy to be back on the scoresheet,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’m happy to get the point but I feel like it could have been three.

“We would have taken a point before the game but, after, there’s a bit of disappointment in the changing room.”

Ayunga had impressed during pre-season, only for an impact injury to the knee at Blackburn Rovers in August to rule him out for six-and-a-half weeks.

His absence, along with those of Courtney Duffus, Jon Obika and Shayon Harrison, left Cole Stockton as Morecambe’s last forward standing.

Ayunga then returned against Accrington Stanley towards the end of September and has featured in the half-dozen matches since.

As manager Stephen Robinson had previously outlined, Ayunga’s availability allows him the option to switch from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 formation should he wish to do so, pairing Saturday’s scorer and Stockton up front.

It was a 4-3-3 against Plymouth, Arthur Gnahoua occupying the final slot in attack, but Ayunga is happy to carry out whatever role the manager wants of him.

He said: “Front three gives me the licence to get on the ball more.

“I don’t mind going to a two as well, I’m just happy to be playing.

“Today felt like the first time I was back playing how I wanted to play.”