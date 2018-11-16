Morecambe full-back Zak Mills needs operation

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has been left to rue another injury with Zak Mills joining their list of walking wounded.

The right-back has battled a hernia injury since his summer arrival but he now requires an operation.

Zak Mills

It leaves him on the sidelines with players including Andy Fleming, Lamin Jagne and James Sinclair.

The latter had been pencilled in as the alternative to Mills but it now seems Bentley has a straight choice between Jordan Cranston and Luke Conlan.

Bentley said: “Zak’s got to have an operation; he’s been playing through the pain barrier and he struggles through training.

“We’ve given him an injection that’s kept him going for three or four weeks.

“If he plays that well with a hernia, then I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s like afterwards.

“He’ll be out for three or four weeks and we’ll have to see what we have.”