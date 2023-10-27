News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Morecambe fringe players' opportunity to impress

Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe’s fringe players to stake their claim as they seek a third win in a week tomorrow.
By Gavin Browne
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in their last home game for three weeks.

They do so, having climbed to eighth in League Two following the victories against Sutton United and Tranmere Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, those six points came at a cost with Morecambe collecting injuries and suspensions.

Most Popular
Adam Mayor picked up a fifth booking in midweek Picture: Jack TaylorAdam Mayor picked up a fifth booking in midweek Picture: Jack Taylor
Adam Mayor picked up a fifth booking in midweek Picture: Jack Taylor
Read More
Reaction to midweek win

Adam Mayor and Jacob Bedeau both picked up a fifth booking to join James Connolly on the suspended list.

Stuart Moore, Farrend Rawson and Donald Love were also injured, joining the already unavailable Jake Taylor and Eli King.

“We’re down to low numbers,” Adams acknowledged.

“The ones who haven’t been playing will now get an opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We get players back on Tuesday (the trip to Barrow AFC), so we have to be as competitive as we can be on Saturday.”

Rawson and Moore were both replaced at half-time in last Saturday’s win at Sutton before Love required eight stitches to a cut foot in midweek.

A verdict is looming on the extent of Moore’s hip flexor muscle injury but the Shrimps have an experienced back-up keeper available in Adam Smith.

Adams explained: “Stuart goes to see a consultant on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s had a scan and has to see what the outcome is but it’s not going to be a short one.

“Adam has played at this level for a number of years and got promoted, so he’s got good experience.”

Tomorrow sees Morecambe host an AFC Wimbledon team 10th in the table, two points and as many places behind Adams’ players.

They might be winless in the last four but they are League Two’s best performers on the road this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are yet to taste defeat on their travels, having won four and drawn four, while the Shrimps haven’t lost at home.

“AFC Wimbledon are a team that have a very good work ethic,” Adams warned.

“They have some good experience throughout the side but we saw their result the other night (4-2 defeat to Accrington Stanley) and we’ll take what we can from that.

“We don’t play at home again until November 18, which is a long time for a team which likes playing at home.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsShrimpsMorecambeDonald LoveLeague Two