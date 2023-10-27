Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe’s fringe players to stake their claim as they seek a third win in a week tomorrow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in their last home game for three weeks.

They do so, having climbed to eighth in League Two following the victories against Sutton United and Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, those six points came at a cost with Morecambe collecting injuries and suspensions.

Adam Mayor picked up a fifth booking in midweek Picture: Jack Taylor

Adam Mayor and Jacob Bedeau both picked up a fifth booking to join James Connolly on the suspended list.

Stuart Moore, Farrend Rawson and Donald Love were also injured, joining the already unavailable Jake Taylor and Eli King.

“We’re down to low numbers,” Adams acknowledged.

“The ones who haven’t been playing will now get an opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get players back on Tuesday (the trip to Barrow AFC), so we have to be as competitive as we can be on Saturday.”

Rawson and Moore were both replaced at half-time in last Saturday’s win at Sutton before Love required eight stitches to a cut foot in midweek.

A verdict is looming on the extent of Moore’s hip flexor muscle injury but the Shrimps have an experienced back-up keeper available in Adam Smith.

Adams explained: “Stuart goes to see a consultant on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had a scan and has to see what the outcome is but it’s not going to be a short one.

“Adam has played at this level for a number of years and got promoted, so he’s got good experience.”

Tomorrow sees Morecambe host an AFC Wimbledon team 10th in the table, two points and as many places behind Adams’ players.

They might be winless in the last four but they are League Two’s best performers on the road this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are yet to taste defeat on their travels, having won four and drawn four, while the Shrimps haven’t lost at home.

“AFC Wimbledon are a team that have a very good work ethic,” Adams warned.

“They have some good experience throughout the side but we saw their result the other night (4-2 defeat to Accrington Stanley) and we’ll take what we can from that.