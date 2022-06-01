Morecambe forward reunites with former boss at St Mirren

The 25-year-old and the club have mutually agreed to cancel the remainder of the two-year contract he signed when joining the Shrimps last summer.

Jonah Ayunga las left Morecambe for St Mirren

Ayunga was one of 19 summer arrivals last year, joining the Shrimps from Bristol Rovers, and scored six times in 42 appearances.

The last of those goals was a crucial one, helping the Shrimps to earn a point against Portsmouth on Easter Monday in their battle against the drop from League One.