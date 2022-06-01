Morecambe forward reunites with former boss at St Mirren

The 25-year-old and the club have mutually agreed to cancel the remainder of the two-year contract he signed when joining the Shrimps last summer.
That has enabled him to link up again with former Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson at St Mirren: a move that was tipped to take place last month.
Read More
Ayunga was one of 19 summer arrivals last year, joining the Shrimps from Bristol Rovers, and scored six times in 42 appearances.
The last of those goals was a crucial one, helping the Shrimps to earn a point against Portsmouth on Easter Monday in their battle against the drop from League One.
However, he was one of 10 players under contract who were made available for transfer by boss Derek Adams as he sought to build a squad capable of improving upon their finishing position of 19th.