Morecambe forward Adam Campbell has joined Carlisle United on loan.

The 23-year-old, who is halfway through his original two-year contract has moved to Brunton Park until January 2.

He made 31 appearances for the Shrimps last season, netting once in the pre-Christmas defeat at Barnet.

It will be his second loan spell at Carlisle, having played once for them in 2013 while a youngster at Newcastle United.