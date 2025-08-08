Morecambe are facing an uncertain future and remain under a suspension from the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an uncomfortable familiarity about the crisis that has enveloped Morecambe and that has taken this proud club to the brink of going out of business and bringing an end to 105 years of football in the town.

Having reported on situations such as this on more occasions than I would like to admit, there is a tendency to solely focus on the impact made on the players, coaching staff and club employees - and such an approach is understandable as they are the people directly involved in the day-to-day running of the club. However, football clubs such as Morecambe are also at the very heart of their local communities and, as such, the impact of such a crisis will also be strongly felt within local businesses as they go unpaid and miss out on vital income in what remains an already uncertain financial environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the local pubs and cafes that go without customers, it’s the local sportswear business that provides training and match kits for the club and has continued to do so even in such difficult circumstances. It’s the printers who produce the matchday programmes, the suppliers that provide for food and drink outlets. This is not just about those within the club, it is about everyone linked to Morecambe as they teeter on the brink.

Having covered football at all levels of the game, I can say with confidence and unwavering belief that the bond between supporters, the local community and those inside their football club is stronger within those in League Two and across the non-league scene than it is at the top level of the game. The barriers that have been put in place amongst the ‘elite’ of English football and their supporters have created a distance and increased disconnect and familiarity. However, such a closeness and connection remains in place at clubs such as Morecambe and that is why everyone even remotely connected to the Shrimps is feeling the strain of each and every agonising moment.

Morecambe FC passion

Morecambe fans protested against club owner Jason Whittingham earlier this month Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

This is your club, this is your life, your passion, your escapism, your highs, your lows, your emotional outlet, your love and your connection. This club is not Jason Whittingham’s, this club is not the Bond Group’s, it wouldn’t even be the Panjab Warriors’ club should a takeover be completed at the eleventh hour, nor would it be Jonny Cato’s if the mystery man with no online presence was able to land a deal that nobody expects.

Owners are custodians of our football clubs and although they may control matters during their ownership, they have a duty to supporters and their local community to act with dignity, honour and with great responsibility to ensure clubs like Morecambe are here for generations to come. Owners come and go but supporters and the local community will always be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To Jason Whittingham, I can only echo the thoughts of many across the football world. Do the right thing, complete the deal, allow this football club to move on from a dark period in their history. Allow supporters to believe, allow them to have hope and belief, allow them to reconnect and enjoy that matchday routine that has become so familiar without a nagging feeling that this could be the last time.

To the Panjab Warriors, I would say don’t give in, keep pushing, do whatever it takes to get the deal completed. However, I would issue a warning to the potential owners. Do not take this football club or its supporters for granted, be open, be honest, set out your plans in a clear and transparent manner. Remove any cloud of mystery and uncertainty, supporters deserve that at the very least.

No matter what comes to pass over the next two weeks, football in Morecambe will continue, whether it be via a late takeover of the Shrimps or via the painstaking process of a comeback under the banner of a phoenix club. Either path will be fraught with challenges and obstacles to overcome but the lessons learnt from such a dark period must be heeded.

Serious Morecambe FC questions

Keir Starmer's attempts to ensure the government lives within its means are being undermined by those on the left (Picture: Stefan Rousseau/pool) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

That is for everyone involved in football, not just those with Morecambe at their hearts. English football has some serious questions to be answered about governance within the game and the procedures that should be put in place to prevent similar situations arising in the future. The questions are being posed and the appointment of a football regulator can not come soon enough. However, even such a historic move requires clarity and confirmation of the powers that will be held and how they can be utilised. If nothing else, the crisis at Morecambe shows that there is a need to protect our beloved football clubs and ensure these invaluable pillars of our local communities are prevented from falling into the wrong hands and have a chance to flourish and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This crisis is no political football to boot around at your own convenience, nor is it a situation to use for point scoring against political rivals or to promote your own personal agenda by dipping in and out of the situation when you see an opportunity. This is people’s lives, this is people’s passion, this is people’s livelihoods - there is a duty and responsibility to ensure Morecambe emerges from this crisis and that none of their rivals across the world of football are subjected to such a heartbreaking situation in the future.