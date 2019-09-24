Morecambe FC sign up for hedgehog campaign

The Shrimps are lending a helping hand to one of Britain’s best-loved mammals, by signing up for ‘The Hedgehog Friendly Football League’.

The league is part of a campaign by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

Football clubs around Britain are helping to spread the message that hedgehog numbers are in sharp decline and to highlight the ways in which they can be helped.

Staff at Globe Arena have displayed stickers on their mowers and tractor, as a reminder that grass or undergrowth should be checked for hedgehogs before mowing or strimming takes place.

The club has literature from the British Hedgehog Preservation Society in the club shop and reception so supporters can pick up tips on what to feed hedgehogs, how to make a garden hedgehog-friendly and hedgehog hazards to look out for.

With Bonfire Night approaching, the Shrimps will be raising awareness that fires should be checked for hedgehogs before being lit.

Morecambe co-chairman, Rod Taylor, said: “We heard about the Hedgehog League on social media and are pleased to lend our support.

“I am lucky enough to have hedgehogs in my own garden and so does our manager, Jim Bentley.

“The campaign sparked a conversation on the team bus recently, which just shows how football can help spread the word.

“It’s not every day you hear of Shrimps helping hedgehogs, but we are right behind the campaign!”

Fay Vass, chief executive of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society added: “We have been delighted at the response to this campaign from the football community and thank Morecambe FC for getting involved.

“Whilst there may not be many hedgehogs present at the Globe Arena, we hope that it will save some lives by encouraging Shrimps fans to check areas before mowing and strimming.

“Hedgehogs have been in serious decline for some time now and we need to do all we can to help them.”

For more information and to view the league table, visit: https://www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk/