Morecambe FC’s Academy gets set for Isle of Man coaching course

Morecambe FC’s Academy will be returning to the Isle of Man this summer to offer a week-long football camp for Manx youngsters.

The coaching programme is for children aged between six and 14 and takes place from July 29-August 2 at the home of Ramsey Youth Centre and Old Boys FC.

The coaches will help players develop their skills with a programme focusing on technical and tactical aspects of the game.

The sessions are designed for boys and girls of all abilities and will be delivered by UEFA and FA-qualified staff from the Academy.

Morecambe hope to scout talented players from local clubs during their visit and have previously invited Manx players for trials in England.

The Shrimps made two visits to the island last year with both camps proving to be sellouts.

Morecambe’s head of youth, Stewart Drummond, said: “It’s great to be coming back to the Isle of Man.

“We’ve received a warm welcome from our hosts on previous visits and I’m sure this time it will be the same.

“There is a great enthusiasm for sport on the Isle of Man and we’ve found Manx footballers to be hard working and willing to learn.

“As an academy, we’ve done a lot of work in the last few years to extend our player recruitment network and look far and wide in the search for talent.

“We’ve built up good contacts on the Isle of Man and been able to invite some players over to trial with us.

“That is definitely something we want to build upon, whilst at the same time providing a fun week for all those who love the game.”

Mark Woodward, chief executive of travel sponsors Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, added: “We are pleased to continue our support for Morecambe FC Academy.

“These camps provide opportunities for young local footballers to benefit from qualified coaching and, who knows, maybe pursue a pathway to a scholarship with the club’s Academy.

“I am sure it will be another rewarding experience for all concerned.”

For more information, visit: www.morecambefc.com/soccercamps