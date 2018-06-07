Morecambe FC pair put pen to paper

Kevin Ellison and Alex Kenyon are the latest Morecambe players to sign new deals for the 2018/19 season.

The pair have put pen to paper on contracts for another year, following on from Barry Roche’s decision to stay another 12 months.

“I’m really pleased that both players have signed on again,” said Shrimps boss Jim Bentley.

“They are both big players for the club but big personalities as well and great people to have around.

“Kev has been with me since day one and been a fantastic servant for the club.

“It’s easy to focus on his age at 39 but he loves proving the doubters wrong and showed once again last season with 10 goals what he is all about.

“He is an amazing professional who looks after his himself and has a huge presence around the club.

“He’s great in the dressing room, great with the younger lads and great with fans and the community.

“He will continue to develop his skills with the reserves as well this year and will be a big influence there too.

“Alex is a great lad and is a natural leader on and off the pitch.

“He is someone that always gives his all and has the ability to play in a couple of positions for us which is vital to us.”

Ellison and Kenyon’s decision to stay comes 24 hours after the news of Aaron McGowan’s departure.

It now focuses attention on players including Steve Old, Luke Conlan and Andy Fleming, all of whom have offers to stay with the club.

“It’s good to get sorted and I’m looking forward to getting back involved,” Ellison said.

“After about two weeks I always get bored in the off season; there’s only so much you can do at home, only a certain amount of times you can cut your grass and I’m itching to get back in for pre-season.”

Kenyon added: “I’m obviously pleased to be staying for another year, I’m looking forward to the season ahead and despite the great feeling we had after the Coventry game I’m hoping we can do a lot better this time round.

“I want to be a lot higher in the table come May; we weren’t happy about where we ended up and we’ll be looking to put that right.”